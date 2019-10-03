GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The switch between Daylight Saving Time and non-Daylight Saving Time is only an hour, but it can have some serious health impacts. Every year when we spring ahead, we lose an average of about 40 minute of sleep for the first few days of the change. So, when we already don't get enough sleep, that puts us at even more of a disadvantage.

Scientists have found that stroke rates in Finland are 8-percent higher on average in the two days after the two time changes. And yes, they have Daylight Saving Time in Finland too. In 2014, a study published in Open Heart found a jump of 25-percent in the number of heart attacks the Monday after Daylight Saving Time starts.

Of course, fatigue is a big deal too. Being tired at work is an issue the Monday after DST begins, and car accidents are more common the day after as well.

So how do you get yourself back in the routine, or even get prepared for the time change?

Start by going to bed 15 minutes early every day until you are back on track. If you have trouble getting to sleep, you can try to develop a new bedtime routine.

Turn off all of your electronics an hour before bed.

Don't eat or drink anything before bed. That goes double for caffeine and alcohol.

Actually commit to a bed time. Consistency is key to better sleeping habits and overall health.

Try to do something relaxing before bed like yoga, stretching, reading, or journaling. This will help your mind and body sleep better.

