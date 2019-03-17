KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood is now home to some new frozen delicious desserts. Underground Cookie Club is now serving up artisan ice cream sandwiches.

Underground Cookie Club is located at 5422 Division Avenue in Kentwood. They are open Thursday and Friday from 4:00 - 9:00 p.m., Saturday from noon until 9:00 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 7 p.m.

