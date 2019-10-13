Look no further — you've found where you can get your Halloween costume this year. American Immersion Theater is hosting a Halloween Blowout Sale, opening its costume shop to the public. You have the chance to look through costumes, props, and decorations and decide which you simply must have.

With more than $100,000 in inventory, there's a lot of options to choose from. From noon until 5 p.m. Sunday, you can head to the American Immersion Theater at 4550 Airwest Dr. SE, Suite 1 in Grand Rapids to see what catches your eye.

