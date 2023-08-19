A veteran from Holland annually walks across Michigan to support veterans in need

Travis Snyder served as a U.S. Marine for six years. His current mission is now sharing his annual journey to raise awareness for local groups supporting veterans

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Since 2019, Travis Snyder from Holland has been committed to completing walks around Lake Michigan and across the state for a special cause. After serving as a U.S. Marine for six years and serving in Afghanistan, his current mission is now walking to raise awareness of local groups supporting veterans in need.

"For this year, I wanted to go across the state, and I wanted to highlight organizations that were in southern Michigan, northern, western, wherever I could find a good organization that is trying to help make a difference in veteran lives," said Snyder.

He began this year’s journey on August 12th, starting at the Michigan-Indiana border, and will finish the journey by walking across the Mackinac bridge on September 4th.

As he goes about his adventure, he shares information for local organizations from across the state to his over 10,000 followers on Facebook and Instagram. When asked what keeps him motivated to continue, he gave a number.

"The number that's in a lot of minds of folks paying attention is 22 veterans, veteran men and women lost to suicide each day. And that number fluctuates. It's been as low as 17, as high as 25, during COVID, but knowing that we're losing that many brothers and sisters to suicide each day, definitely keeps me going, and as long as I can keep walking and advocating one way or another, I intend to do so."

He says that by highlighting an organization at each checkpoint, those following his trip can reach out to struggling veterans in their lives, and direct them to mental health, housing, and other resources.

"Highlighting organization on the way that's close to those stops, helps kind of bridge the gaps between veteran men and women in the area."

Snyder is also not alone in his mission, as he has met various people along his walks that offer donations, lodging, encouragement, and even join him on his walks.

Kevin Magan, also a Marine Corps veteran, first met Snyder in 2019 during his first walk around all of Lake Michigan, and annually joins him on his walk from Grand Haven to the Ludington area.

He feels proud to now consider Snyder a friend.

"To know that somebody is willing to put themselves out there with no benefit to them, just to bring an awareness to other people who are struggling, and to be a resource to point other people in the right direction, tells me that he was a gentleman I would like to meet. And I'm really proud to say that I consider him among my friends now," said Magan.

"If you're somebody that's struggling today, I just want to encourage you to remind you that you have a purpose and a reason to be here. Your life is not an accident. And there are resources and people are here to help," said Snyder as he says people can visit his social media to see ways how they can support local non-profits to help veterans in need.

