The first week in November is Veterans Small Business Week

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recognized Nov. 1-5 as Veterans Small Business Week in a proclamation on Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recognized Nov. 1-5 as Veterans Small Business Week with a proclamation on Tuesday.

The week celebrates the economic contributions made by veteran-owned small businesses across the state.

“During Veterans Small Business Week, we highlight local veteran-owned small businesses and acknowledge the huge impact veteran business owners have on our economy here in Michigan,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Our small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities. They create jobs, spur innovation and boost local demand for professional services. Veterans who served our nation in uniform and continue to create prosperity in their communities as small business owners deserve our recognition. I will work with anyone to ensure they have the resources they need to thrive.”

There are more than 500,000 veterans living in Michigan and about 19 million living in the United States.

To find a veteran-owned business in Michigan to support, visit VeteranOwnedBusiness.com/MI.

“LARA is proud to show appreciation for members of the armed forces and their families by offering initial license/registration and application fee waivers,” said Orlene Hawks, director of the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. “Our department offers several licensing supports for those currently serving and for those service members transitioning from active duty. LARA also counts military training and experiences toward fulfilling the requirements for certain licenses.”

Veterans who are interested in registering a business in Michigan may qualify for a waiver of fees available through a program that was recently signed into law.

You can find more information on professional and entrepreneurial development for veteran-owned businesses, small business training and counseling and networking opportunities and mentoring programs at Veterans Entrepreneurship, the U.S. Office of Veterans Business Development or Michigan SBDC.

