WYOMING, Mich. — Beyond26 is a new nonprofit to West Michigan. The organization provides career experience for people with disabilities who have aged out of the education system at the age of 26.

The organization is less than two years old but it has already been able to find employment or volunteer experience for more than 30 people who have a variety of disabilities, ranging from Down Syndrome to post traumatic stress disorder.

Thursday, the organization plans to host its first event to introduce itself to the West Michigan Community. They are inviting anyone with disabilities and their families, local employers, businesses as well as agencies who need workers or volunteers to come out.

The event is happening at the Wyoming branch of the Kent District Library from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

For more information about Beyond26, or to find employment and volunteer opportunities, click here.

