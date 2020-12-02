GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Faith-Based nonprofit, Emmanuel Hospice is looking for volunteers in the Grand Rapids are to help patients, families, and assist its clinical teams.

There are a number of opportunities available. They are looking for people from Rockford, Sparta, Ionia, and Cedar Springs to help.

These volunteers help by making bereavement calls, capturing patient's life stories, supporting office needs and providing companionship with certified pet visitors. You also have the opportunity to help with community outreach, knitting, card-making and patient/family support.

Emmanuel Hospice wants to match you with the perfect opportunity. “Volunteers are essential to our mission of providing exceptional end-of-life care for patients,” says Jackie Chandler, Emmanuel Hospice volunteer coordinator. Emmanuel Hospice will give each volunteer a tailored assignment.

Volunteers must undergo a criminal background check and screening. They will then complete a 12-hour course of online study to make sure they understand hospice care and end-of-life issues.

If you're interested in volunteering, click here. You can also contact Emmanuel Hospice Volunteer Coordinator Jackie Chandler with any questions or more information. Her email is jchandler@emmanuelhospice.org

