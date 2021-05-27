13 ON YOUR SIDE PARENTING: Hydrate for Better Behavior

Studies have shown that even mild dehydration, which is very common in children and adults, can cause learning and behavior issues.

Warmer weather is here and with it lots of outdoor play in the sunshine. There are lots of important reasons to keep your kids hydrated, but you might not of thought of how it impacts their behavior.

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Meredith TerHaar spoke with Holistic child psychologist and licensed nutritionist Dr. Nicole Beurkens to share some insights this morning.

One of the simplest things we can do nutritionally to support our kids' brain function and behavior is to make sure they stay hydrated throughout the day. Studies have shown that even mild dehydration (which is very common in children and adults) can cause learning and behavior issues. This is especially important as we head into the hotter summer months!

When it comes to hydration, water is definitely the best choice. Plain water supports hundreds of chemical reactions and processes necessary for proper brain and body function.

The general rule of thumb is for kids to drink the number of 8 ounce cups of water that is equal to their age. So a 3 year old would drink 3 8-oz cups of water (or 24 ounces total) per day. Beyond the age of 9 years, the goal should be 64oz of water each day. And this is in addition to any other beverages they may be consuming.

Dr. Beurkens suggests:

• Give them the option of still or sparkling water

• Let them choose a water bottle they really like, especially one they can take to school or sports practice. Make sure it has a spout on it that's convenient for them to use.

• Add some flavor by putting fruit or ice cubes with frozen fruit in them in their water. You can also try some of the organic or non-chemical filled flavor packets that are available.

• Set a goal for how much they will drink each day.

• Model drinking water throughout the day yourself.

For more insights like these, watch the segment and visit Dr. Beurkens website.

