When it comes to getting healthy and staying that way, we've all fallen off the bandwagon a few times. Many of us are always looking for simpler and less seemingly time consuming ways to make sure we are healthy.

Amy Ritsema from OnSite Wellness shared some ways you can get on the right track and only spend a few minutes each day:

First, your nutrition. It's easier to eat nutritiously when you plan it out. Planning is key. Plan your meals. Write our a grocery list and stick to it. Pack ahead for lunch or road trips. Prepare food in advance. By spending the few minutes these require, you are paving the way for better nutrition in your day to day life.

What about getting active? Every little bit of activity counts. If you are taking your kids to soccer practice, why not take a walk around the fields while you are there? Stretch at your desk when you are at work and could use a brain break. Do some sort of activity while you continue binge watching that one show on Netflix you currently can't stop watching. Maybe that's some jumping jacks, walking in place, or lifting small weights.

Thinking positively can help you be and stay healthier too. Positive thoughts bring more joy to your life so actively trying to think positively can have a profound impact. An easy way to make yourself think about positive things is to create a gratitude list. Giving a compliment can create positive feelings for you and for the person you are complimenting. In some cases, a single positive interaction like that can turn around your entire day. Finally, smile more. Yes, it's cliche, but smiling more can help spark more positive thoughts, actions and feelings in your day. Smiling is a way to get everything moving in a positive direction.

