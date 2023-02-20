'Adaptive Yoga' Clinic offered to those with cognitive or physical differences at Mary Free Bed

The new adaptive yoga clinic for anyone with cognitive or physical differences runs from Monday, Feb. 20 through March 27.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Everyone deserves to have an outlet to feel some inner peace, and Mary Free Bed is offering just the thing.

They have just launched their new adaptive yoga clinic for anyone with cognitive or physical differences.

The first class kicked off Monday. Classes continue through March 27.

The sessions will be held at the Mary Free Bed Professional Office Building on Lafayette Ave from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Participants will work mostly from a seated position to improve flexibility and posture.

These classes can help decrease back pain and reconnect to the body, thanks to an experienced certified yoga instructor, Mary Free Bed says.

Volunteers can help out participants throughout the class and yoga mats will be available.

Registration and more information are available at www.maryfreebed.com/sports.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.