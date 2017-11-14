We've been hearing a lot in the news lately about the nation's opioid crisis -- too many doctors too willing to prescribe pain medication and then addiction sets in.

Medical experts say four out of five heroin abusers started with prescription pain killers.

Dr. Michael Kwast joined us from iChiro Clinics to talk about the opioid crisis in America and the treatment of pain with non-drug approaches.

Dr. Kwast shared this article from The New York Times: The First Count of Fentanyl Deaths in 2016: Up 540% in Three Years.

For more information about iChiro Clinics, visit www.ichiroclinics.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

If you would like more information about advertising with WZZM 13, please contact Jeff Olsen at jolsen@wzzm13.com.

© 2018 WZZM