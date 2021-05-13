Anxiety and Depression in Teens: What to do if your child doesn't want help

It's common for a teen who is struggling to be resistant to help. Dr. Beurkens offers tips for how to handle that.

For the last few weeks on 13 ON YOUR SIDE MORNINGS we've been talking about anxiety and depression in teenagers, what symptoms to look for and when to get professional help.

But what if your teen is really resistant to that help? Holistic child psychologist Dr. Nicole Beurkens shared some insights with us.

"This is a common issue with teens, even when they are really struggling," said Dr. Beurkens.

Here's what she suggests:

• Listen to what your teen is expressing, and empathize with how they may be feeling about seeking help.

• Communicate clearly about what the therapy process will be like so they have information and know what to expect.

• Know that therapists and other professionals skilled at working with teens will understand their resistance and be able to handle it.

• Make the decision about pursuing treatment based on what you as the parent believe is best for your child and family, and not based on what your child says s/he wants or doesn't want.

For more information, support and treatment options, visit Dr. Beurkens' website or her clinic.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.