'Seniors-Helping-Seniors' home-care service talks about uplifting caregivers for their time consuming work

"They're incredible people that are giving all the time," said Deanna Gomez.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 'Seniors Helping Seniors', a local West Michigan home-care service, says more than 90% of older Americans want to continue to live at home independently, but very few of them are ever able to do that without help.

"There's upwards of 40 million people today that are acting as caregivers, either to family members, or to their community, or to their neighbors," said Deanna Gomez the owner of the organization.

Deanna says it's important to take time to thank a caregiver today for intensive and time-consuming support.

"From my perspective, I've been able to witness the generosity and love that what is generally strangers sharing for somebody else, for no reason other than the goodness of their heart," says Gomez.

"They're incredible people that are giving all the time. Because I promise you the compensation, what they get for what they're doing is not equal to the incredible good that they do."

Deanna says her organization welcomes those who are retired and want to help take care of others in the community to contact them for employment opportunities.

"It's a wonderful opportunity to provide meaningful, purposeful work. And is an opportunity for somebody that needs a little bit of extra money, and still has a heart for giving. That's a special part about our job here," Gomez said.

