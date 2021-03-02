Your devices might be hindering your weight loss journey

Dr. Geri Williams from Ideal You explains that the blue light our devices emit can keep us awake at night and make it more difficult to shed excess weight.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As we start February, now is the perfect time to check in with yourself and your resolution. But if you are finding yourself struggling to lose weight your personal devices could be part of the problem.

Dr. Geri Williams from Ideal You Health Center sat down and explained how it all works. As Dr. Williams explains "Blue light... is not in itself a bad thing. It's part of the natural visible spectrum of sunlight and it's really principle in getting... our circadian rhythm... in line." Therefore it makes sense that looking at these blue lights after sunset can confuse your brain and keep you awake. "Those blue light devices are going to put so much blue light into our eyes that it tricks our body into thinking it's daytime," says Dr. Williams.

The blue lights can directly affect your hormones, which can lead to cravings during a time you should be sleeping. "Our body is signaled to release those hormones like insulin and cortisol. And those are naturally going to cause us to... to feel awake and alert," explains Dr. Williams, "But it's also going to make us tend to want to snack. Because our insulin is higher our blood sugar tends to be higher as well. Night time is also the time we're not as active. We're not going to be able to use up that energy that we just consumed and so it's naturally getting stored as fat."

Here are some tips from Dr. Williams:

Use built in tools like Night Shift on your phone to make the emitting light on your phone a more warm tone.

Third party apps can do something similar to your laptop.

Dr. Geri Williams also recommends shutting down your devices one to two hours before going to bed.

There are a number of glasses that can also help filter blue light. Prices and efficiency vary.

Dr. Williams also emphasizes how important it is to spend more time outside. She says watching the sunrise every morning can help offset the negative effects of blue light after sundown.

