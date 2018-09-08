HOLLAND, Mich. - After being on the verge of closing for good, one Holland mental health center is getting a second chance.

That's all thanks to its members.

The Lakeshore Clubhouse was set to close earlier this year when Ottawa County Community Mental Health dealt with budget cuts. After months of uncertainty, Cherry Health took over managing the facility.

The facility closed for about two weeks as they made minor improvements. It reopened last week with a new name, Lakeside Clubhouse.

"We are very excited," Josh Ebbens, clubhouse member told 13 ON YOUR SIDE outside of the facility.

Ebbens stood at this very spot eight months ago when he started his battle to keep the Clubhouse open.

"We''re not going to go down without a fight," he told 13 ON YOUR SIDE in December.

After attending board meetings and countless interviews, he stood outside of his clubhouse on Thursday, Aug. 9, with a smile on his face.

"I feel rejuvenated."

"It was kind of a no-brainer that we wanted to make sure we could provide that and felt like we could do a really good job," Tara VanDyke,the Clubhouse Manager said.

With its new name, the Lakeside Clubhouse continues to help members further their education and land jobs in the community. That's something the new staff says they'll continue to grow to make this second home the best place it can be.

"You can come into your clubhouse and feel needed and important," VanDyke said.

"Having a sense of purpose and to be seen as a person, not as a diagnosis is amazing. To be really seen as a critical resource in Ottawa County is the goal," she continued.

"To have this place, it gives me a purpose," Ebbens added.

