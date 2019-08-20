Sitting all day at work isn't the best for your health. You may have to use a computer all day or sit for your job, but it is important to get up and get moving throughout the day too. Stretching is a good way to do that. Amy Ritsema from OnSite Wellness shared some tips on how to stretch, and why it is good for your overall health.

Benefits of stretching at work

Increases circulation to the joints and tissues

Improves range of motion

Improves breathing

Improves balance

Improve posture

Increases relaxation

Decrease back pain

Decreases Stress

Decreases risk of injury

How to stretch properly

Stretch a muscle to it's farthest point and maintain that position.

Hold for 10-20 seconds before releasing.

Relax into the stretch, don't bounce.

There shouldn't be pain when you are stretching. If there is, you have gone too far and should relax a little bit.

How often should you stretch? Ritsema recommends stretching as often as you can. If you can manage to create time every day to stretch, that is the best, but you should stretch at least three or four times a week for your health.

