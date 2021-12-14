All you need need to say is "Alexa open Mary Free Bed" and you'll be guided through a series of questions to help you manage your symptoms. Whether it's hip, knee, back or neck pain you'll be given simple exercises you can do at home to help relieve the pain, "Within the Assessment section, you could actually narrow it down to where your pain is and she'll ask you a bunch more questions to get to the point of what exercises or stretches you can do that will actually help you to resolve some of that, that back strain. And this saves you the time of having to call a doctor, or having to do a Google search and get a whole, you know, series of confusing or sometimes even conflicting information, we've narrowed it down to some of the basics that you can do to help your body to an injury." says Terence Reuben, a Physical Therapist at Mary Free Bed who helped developed the program for Alexa.