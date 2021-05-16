Anxiety and depression increase 30% during pandemic

I Understand offering online support group.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The pandemic has been stressful for all of us and it's starting to show.

Nearly half of Americans say they suffer from anxiety or depression, according to a study by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

That's a 30% increase since 2019.

Vonnie Woodrick is the founder of I Understand, which focuses on supporting those who lost a loved one by suicide or have a loved one struggling with mental health.

Woodrick says in order to lend more support to those who need it they've recently launched a monthly online support group, "For us to be able to bring understanding on a topic that is so misunderstood it shows compassion and it gives everyone who attends our group hope."

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and I Understand is holding a dog walk fundraiser on Saturday, May 16.

It includes a socially distanced walk with water stops and gift bags for your pup and a chance to win a portrait drawing of your dog.

You can help support I Understand by attending the dog walk:

Saturday, May 16, 2021

11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Roselle Park

1010 Grand River Dr NE, Ada, MI 49301

Your $10 registration fee includes:

Entry in a drawing for a custom dog portrait valued at $800. Submit your dog photo after registration to: info@iunderstandloveheals.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.