CDC says it's monitoring nearly 200 people in 27 states for Monkeypox

Monkeypox is spread through skin to skin contact with the lesions or through large respiratory droplets which includes kissing.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There is now one confirmed case of Monkeypox in the U.S. with five more probable cases.

The confirmed case is in Massachusetts. There are two probable cases in Salt Lake City, Utah and one in New York, Florida and California.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says they expect more cases to develop as they continue to monitor the nearly 200 people in 27 states for the virus.

The outbreak reportedly started at a rave party in Belgium.

Monkeypox is spread through skin to skin contact with the lesions or through large respiratory droplets which includes kissing.

A large majority of the cases are happening among gay and bisexual men, according to the CDC and it is issuing a warning that there is a greater chance of exposure to the virus for those who identify with that group.

Dr. Russell Lampen, an infectious disease specialist with Spectrum Health, says while that group may have more cases, anyone can develop and spread the virus.

"Monkey pox is not a sexually transmitted disease. It's just that when people are sexually active, they're in close contact with each other. And that's the way that this is transmitted. So currently, there have been a number of cases that have been spread from men who have sex with men. And so this is a risk population, so that they they should be aware. And so I think from a from a public health perspective, it's important for people who are at potential risk to know that there are risks. But I think, you know, this is not a condition that in any way, shape or form is typically sexually transmitted. And so I think anybody should be aware that there's a potential for transmission, I'll be a very low," said Dr. Lampen

MONKEYPOX SYMPTOMS

Fever

Headache

Swollen lymph nodes

Muscle aches

The initial symptoms are followed by a rash, which consist of red bumps. The red bumps eventually fill with fluid before draining and then scabbing over. The virus takes 2 to 4 weeks to run it's course.

Monkeypox is not related to chickenpox. It is most closely related to smallpox but not as severe. There are no long term affects of the virus.

The most recent outbreak of Monkeypox in the U.S. happened in 2003. There were 72 cases caused by contact with pet guinea pigs imported from Ghana.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.