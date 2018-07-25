GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - As a new parent when it comes to introducing foods to your little one can be a tough choice. You want to go the healthy route but then at the same time you also want to live a little and have some fun.

Introducing them to sweets seems harmless but it's the first step in getting that sweet tooth activated.

Too many added sugars are linked to increased risk of heart disease diabetes and obesity. Almost 19% of our kids are considered obese according to the CDC. That's a rate that's been climbing since the 1970's.

The federal guidelines are no added sugar before the age of two and no more than six teaspoons a day for toddlers two and older.

A new study just published in the journal Nutrition found 99% of children aged six months to two years consume on average more than seven teaspoons of added sugar each day. Remember six it the limit for kids over two.

It can be tough to figure out though because guidelines say teaspoons and when you look on packing it's in grams.

Here's a quick way to convert: 6 teaspoons = 28.6 grams.

If you pick something up with 20 grams of sugar per serving you know just that one item is almost an entire day's worth of sugar.

Some of the biggest culprits are foods you might think are healthy like, yogurt, crackers, and fruit snacks.

It does take some work but it's worth it when you think about getting your kiddo off to a healthy start in life.

