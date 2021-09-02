The future of vaccines

Artificial intelligence playing a role in the development of vaccines

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If there's one thing the coronavirus pandemic taught us, it's the need to develop vaccines faster. Enter the new partnership of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in medicine.

AI can speed up the development of future vaccines, whether for existing diseases or future pandemics.

William Falcon is an AI researcher who co-founded Grid AI, a company that aims to simplify scalable AI research. Falcon says vaccines are basically chains of amino acids, which can be treated like a list of characters, or a text problem, “Machine learning helps you narrow down the broad scope of possibilities,” William said. “AI can say, ‘Out of 20 possibilities, just focus on these seven, and try these first,’ so it is a lot faster.”

The use of AI in medicine can lead to breakthroughs and therapies for cancer and other disease in less than half the time of current research applications.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.