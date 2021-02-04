I'll hire you | Autism Awareness Month highlights the need to hire employees with autism

Only 14% of autistic adults get hired, according to the National Autism Indicators Report.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — April is Autism Awareness Month, and while we mostly associate Autism with children, those who have it do eventually grow into adults who want to be a part of their communities and the workforce.

Unfortunately, only 14% of autistic adults get hired, according to the National Autism Indicators Report.

Elizabeth Elias is the Clinical Director of Lake Orion Gateway Pediatric Therapy clinic. She says that for employers there are many benefits to hiring autistic employees.

Autistic employees can also benefit a work place by adding to it's diversity through employee interaction, helping to break the stigma that an autistic person cannot hold a job or play a purposeful role in our community.

There's a national campaign called Light It Up Blue that helps bring awareness to autism. If you'd like to help break the autism stigma, you're encouraged to wear something blue, snap a selfie and share it with the hashtage, #LightItUpBlueMI.

Related video:

