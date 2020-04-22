GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Every day is seems we learn something new about the coronavirus. Lately we've been hearing a lot about how the virus affects the heart and blood vessels.

Dr. Justin Singer is a neurosurgeon with Spectrum Health and says over the last three weeks Spectrum Health has done 18 thrombectomies. In that same time period last year there were only six.

Whether or not this is related to COVID-19 is hard to say. Due to the high level of inflammation that this COVID-19 virus causes many doctors from around the world in all different specialties have been witnessing signs of blood thickening and clotting in different organs.

Some hospitals are beginning to prescribe blood thinners to COVID-19 patients who are admitted.

Recently a new symptom dubbed covid toes has begun to show up. People are going to their dermatologist office complaining of red or purple toes that are itching and burning. It's believed this symptom is related to COVID and the harsh toll it takes on the vascular system. The red and purple discoloration is believed to be caused by microscopic blood vessels that have either burst or clotted.

There is much more to learn about COVID-19 includes how it attacks the vascular system in our body.

