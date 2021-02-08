Boosting immunity with third COVID vaccine

With no guidance on booster shots, some decide to go for a third shot for added protection.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We've been hearing a lot about COVID vaccine boosters, whether or not they'll be needed and when we would get them.

But some people aren't waiting for CDC guidance or FDA approval for a booster and they are getting a third COVID shot on their own.

We talked with Dr. Andrew Jameson, an infectious disease specialist with Mercy Health about whether or not a getting a third booster on your own is a good idea.

If you'd like to schedule a COVID vaccine visit vaccinatewestmi.com

