Boosting immunity with third COVID vaccine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We've been hearing a lot about COVID vaccine boosters, whether or not they'll be needed and when we would get them.
But some people aren't waiting for CDC guidance or FDA approval for a booster and they are getting a third COVID shot on their own.
We talked with Dr. Andrew Jameson, an infectious disease specialist with Mercy Health about whether or not a getting a third booster on your own is a good idea.
