Fatigue from socializing becoming more common post-pandemic

A West Michigan psychiatrist says there's a limit to how much small talk people can handle.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Now that mask mandates and social distancing guidelines have been lifted, our social calendars are filling up and it's great, right?

Well, maybe not for some who are finding that all the small talk involved in these social events is leaving them a bit burned out.

If this sounds like you, don't worry, it's more common than you might think. Dr. Kristyn Gregory is a psychiatrist with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. She says there's a reason why many are feeling social burnout.

"It's that feeling of exhaustion when an individual reaches their mental emotional and physical capacity really, for interacting with other people. And you're very tired after having that kind of an experience to when you go home, you almost need a nap."

Sound familiar? Dr. Gregory says there are some ways to help manage that feeling of burnout.

"It's important to take small steps and build up gradually so you don't feel overwhelmed in the process. And also, always take an adequate amount of time to decompress and reset after before the next event that you have going on. It's also important to set boundaries, don't be pressured into participating in these activities you don't necessarily want to do or don't feel up to do and set reasonable time limits and fit to your individual comfort level."

Here are some signs that you may have social burnout:

Feelings of fogginess

Forgetfulness

Confusion

Disorganization

Feeling of overall stress

