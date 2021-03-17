We're talking mental health and that's normal

Cascade Community Foundation hosts mental health video podcasts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During this pandemic we've seen an increase in the need for mental health services. The positive side is that more people are having important conversations about mental health.

The Cascade Community Foundation is one organization doing just that with their video podcast series, "Isolated~ A Mental Health Discussion".

Justin Swan from the Cascade Community Foundation, "It's an opportunity for people to see some of the testimony that their peers in the community are experiencing when it comes to mental health."

Kim Bode from 8THIRTYFOUR Integrated Communications shares her story about mental health struggles, "If me coming out and talking about the struggles I've had my entire life with Imposter Syndrome helps one person then it's worth it to put myself out there."

The Cascade Community Foundation's video podcast "Isolated ~ A Mental Health Discussion" is hosted by 13 On Your Side Health Reporter Val Lego and airs Wednesday, March 17th at 8p.

Each episode of Cascade Community Foundation's Q&A Livestream series is made available on the Foundation's YouTube page, and featured online at www.qalivestream.org

