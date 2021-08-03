Colon cancer on the increase for young men

Study: colon cancer could increase 90% for men under 40 in ten years.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There's been an alarming trend in healthy young men in their 20's, 30's and 40's. A steady increase in colon cancer.

Dr. Martin Luchtefeld colon cancer specialist with Spectrum Health says while more research needs to be done to find out why this is happening, there are some theories as to why there's an increase in young men, "Some of the things that have been talked about are things like the use of antibiotics in this generation at a younger age and that changes the gut flora and that may have an affect. It may have something to do with the obesity epidemic because we know that obesity is a risk factor."

Right now insurance will cover colon cancer screenings for people over 50 but Dr. Luchtefeld says he'd like to see the screening recommendations go even lower, "We may have to go even lower if we're going to catch these at a reasonable young age. 40 would be a reasonable target."

Dr. Luchtefeld adds that primary care physicians need to on the look out for colon cancer symptoms in younger men to help with early cancer screening.

Signs of Colon Cancer

A change in bowel habits, such as diarrhea, constipation, or narrowing of the stool, that lasts for more than a few days

A feeling that you need to have a bowel movement that is not relieved by having one

Rectal bleeding with bright red blood

Blood in the stool, which might make it look dark brown or black

Cramping or abdominal (belly) pain

Weakness and fatigue

Losing weight without trying

If you think you're experiencing signs of colon cancer contact your doctor for a screening recommendation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.