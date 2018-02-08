If you think the new hot trend of adult coloring books is something new, think again. They’ve been around since 1970! The first one was called Antique Automobiles and it's still available.

They work so well to relieve stress and anxiety that doctors prescribe them to patients.

Here's why they are good for your mental health:

They relieve stress and boredom because they help you let your mind wander They help lower blood pressure by taking you back to a simpler time when you didn't have so many worries It can make you smarter because it forces you to use that part of the brain involved in focus and concentration which helps you become more organized They help you practice mindfulness because you are in the moment and that allows you to replace negative thoughts with positive ones

So why not try making your life more colorful and stress free!

