COVID survivors may have better vaccine immune response

New study finds COVID vaccine may produce ten times the antibodies for COVID survivors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There are still a lot of questions surrounding vaccinations and how they may affect people who've already had COVID 19.

Two new studies have found a link between having COVID an a strong response to the vaccine.

One study suggests those recovered from COVID may get 10 times the antibodies to fight off infection once they are vaccinated.

Dr. Andrew Jameson, an infectious disease expert with Mercy Health Saint Mercy says they may also have more side effects, "People that have had been vaccinated or that have had COVID previously, are having a pretty strong reaction to the vaccine. And so, you know, it's basically your immune system, getting that that wake up call. And so I think people just need to be ready for some of those side effects to be there. But knowing that that's their immune system getting ready for the next time."

Those side effects and range from mild to strong and may include fatigue, nausea, body aches and fever.

