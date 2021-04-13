Breast cancer patients should get COVID 19 vaccine, doctor says

Despite possible lower effectiveness for chemotherapy patients doctors still recommend COVID 19 for breast cancer patients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Breast cancer patients have a lot of questions when it comes to treatment and therapy for their cancer, and now they've got another one to add to their list.

How will a COVID 19 vaccine affect my already weakened immune system?

Dr. Anas Al-Janadi an Oncologist with Spectrum Health says there's no need for breast cancer patients to be concerned.

"They have higher complications and a worse outcome if they get COVID," Dr. Al-Janadi said.

However, Dr. Al-Janadi does add that the COVID vaccines may not be as effective in breast cancer patients under going chemotherapy.

"We think hypothetically they may have a slightly lower response than patients who are not receiving this therapy but the benefits of the vaccines far exceeds any concerns that the patient might have," Dr. Al-Janadi said.

The doctor added it doesn't matter which vaccine you get, it only matters that you get one to protect yourself from getting COVID 19.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination go to Vaccinate West MIchigan.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.