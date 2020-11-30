Pfizer or Moderna? What you need to know about the top two vaccines right now

Dr. Liam Sullivan with Spectrum Health answers your vaccine questions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We are getting closer to having a COVID 19 vaccine here in West Michigan. But there are still a few questions surrounding it.

Dr. Liam Sullivan an infectious disease specialist with Spectrum Health talks with 13 on Your Side Health Reporter Val Lego about of few of your most commonly asked COVID vaccine questions, including which one West Michigan might get, if breast feeding moms should get vaccinated and whether the vaccine works for people who already had COVID.

