'But I want to have a baby' | COVID-19 vaccine and fertility

Fertility issues not expected with COVID vaccines

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Despite all the vaccine options, there are still some not willing to get vaccinated because they're concerned about how it will affect their fertility.

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Liam Sullivan with Spectrum Health says there is no evidence that any of the COVID vaccines cause infertility.

"If that was the case, natural infection will lead to infertility in females and we have not seen any issues with infertility and females who have had natural COVID-19 infection," Dr. Sullivan said. "So that is not going to happen with messenger RNA vaccination either."

Dr. Sullivan says women have a far greater health risk by contracting COVID-19, which is why he is urging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they can.

And while there are a few side effects at the time the vaccine is administered, Dr. Sullivan says there have been no reports of long term effects from the clinical trials which began almost a year ago.

"And I think by this time, if something major was gonna pop up, that was going to be a very frequent or recurrent theme with these vaccines, it would have popped up by now," he said.

To sign up to get vaccinated, go to Vaccinate West Michigan.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.