Delta variant in Kent County

Health officials warn cases could continue to rise

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Delta variant of COVID 19 is now in Kent County. Dr. Jameson an infectious disease specialist from Mercy Health Saint Mary's informed 13 On Your Side, "We did get word that there is Delta circulating it is not at a high percentage yet but we are seeing it now. this virus has the ability to transmit faster and more effectively than any other variant we've seen so far so when it starts reaching a community it will take over."

According to state COVID records the Delta variant makes up about .5% of positive cases in Kent County.

Dr. Jameson says we should expect to see an increase in COVID cases during the fall and winter, "We do have a potential of seeing things go up but I don't think we're going to be in the same kind of massive surge as what we've seen before but we will have cases go up and we will see more people getting sick."

If you are interested in getting vaccinated for COVID-19 you can visit vaccinatewestmi.com to find a vaccination site near you.

