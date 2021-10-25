Fashion that feels like a hug

Grand Rapids designer RC Caylan charity fashion show benefits Food Hugs.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — His clothing designs have graced the runways at New York Fashion Week and been worn by celebrities like Dancing With The Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba and Country Super Star Carrie Underwood.

He's from right here in Grand Rapids.

Designer RC Caylan is bringing back his charity event Giving Back Runway.

This year, the runway show benefits the nonprofit Food Hugs created by Chef Jenna.

"I thought how could I make my third charity show really impactful, really helping our local community. So I thought of a great friend, Chef Jenna she founded food hugs," says RC.

The theme is Romantica and every design was made specifically for this year's charity runway show. It promises to have a big ending that you won't want to miss.

Giving Back Runway is being held at the JW Marriott on Friday, November 12th. For event and ticket information click here.

