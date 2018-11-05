GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Wouldn't it be great if there was a way to know you have cancer before it's too late?

A new tattoo might just change the world of cancer diagnosis.

It's called a biomedical tattoo. Unfortunately, though you can't be creative and make your own design. It pretty much looks like a brown, splotchy birthmark. But it glows when it senses a change in the blood's calcium levels.

Elevated calcium levels have been linked to cancer in the body as early as stage zero. Finding cancer that early would increase survival rates.

So far, the results have been promising, but it’s only been tested in pigs. Human trials should start in the near future. Here's the one drawback though, it doesn't have a long shelf-life, so it would need to be updated on a regular basis.

An interesting concept in trying to catch cancer early so patients have a better chance of surviving.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM