Would you like a mask?

Face mask etiquette advice for our new normal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —

In a matter of months we went from living life as normal, to social distancing, to staying home and then adjusting to a new normal.

Now that we're able to safely re-enter businesses and restaurants, we're being asked to mask up.

But how should we handled our new masked up society? It's a touchy subject no matter which side you're on.

13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with Spectrum Health Clinical Psychologist Lyndsay Volpe-Bertram about proper mask etiqueete. Her suggestions can be heard in the video above.

Among other things, Volpe-Bertram said that if you're uncomfortable or can't wear a mask, consider online shopping, curbside pickup or outdoor venues to safely social distance.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.