Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health issue in the United States. Nearly 40 million Americans have it and only about 36 percent are being treated for it.

PhD Student Crayon Elyse, @crayonelyse, created a rather humorous way to show how it feels to have anxiety.

People with anxiety disorders are three to five times more likely to go to the doctor and six times more likely to be hospitalized.

The disorder develops from several risk factors including genetics, brain chemistry, personality and life events. And women are more likely to suffer from anxiety.

The best way to help someone with anxiety is to change the way we look at them and accept them just like you would for someone with heart disease or diabetes. Try to narrow in on the situations that may make them anxious and find ways to help them cope.

This is only a life-threatening condition if we don't help. Seventy-five percent of those with an anxiety disorder have suicidal thoughts and that's mostly because they don't feel like they have a support system.

