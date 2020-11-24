Eating for your genes: Dieting based on DNA

Genopalate tailors diet specifically for your genes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's that time of year when many of us start thinking about trying to lose weight in the new year.

While scrolling through my social media, I stumbled upon the Genopalate Diet. It's a diet based on your DNA. One quick glace through their website, and I was curious.

Here's how it works: If you've already done a DNA test with 23andMe or Ancestry.com, you can upload yours for a reduced price. Otherwise, Genopalate will send you a kit — but it will cost more.

It takes about a week to get your results and analysis.

Here's a look at mine.

I like the simple breakdown of the foods I should eat and the explanations of why they're best for me.

But, I really wanted to know what the experts thought.

"I probably took about a half hour looking through your results," said Dr. Caleb Bupp, a geneticist with Spectrum Health. "The idea behind what they did makes sense. We are all genetically unique and there are differences in our genetic code that make us unique."

But he was a bit skeptical. "A lot of the results gave you like how much protein you should eat, like percentages, and they compared it to the normal population," he said. "There weren't a lot of places where you were distinctly different versus what the average person should do."

Dr. Bupp found some of the foods recommended for my DNA interesting. "What is in rabbit, versus chicken, versus chicken liver?'" he asked.

His final verdict? This is giving us a little bit of information, but this isn't a game changer.

I stuck to the diet for about a month before checking in with my physician for her opinion.

"It does reveal interesting facts," said Dr. Kimberly Tomerlin, who looked at the diet from a nutritional standpoint. "I thought that aspect of the program was really interesting that they give you a lot of alternatives to things."

She was particularly interested in how they broke down vitamins and supplements. "They suggested an increase in Zinc and Magnesium above what the general population would be," she said.

My Genopalate results also found I have a hard time absorbing Vitamin B6, need less fiber than the average person and that I might have a slight gluten intolerance, which I found surprising because it's not something I ever noticed.

Dr. Tomerlin only found one downside to the Genopalate diet. "They didn't really break it down in terms of sex being male versus female."

As for my opinion? After sticking to the diet for about six weeks, I found I had more energy, slept better and could focus for longer periods of time. And, bonus, I lost about six pounds.

The downside for me was that I found myself running to different stores to try and find the foods I needed to eat.

Dr. Tomerlin adds that for the cost, which ranges from $70 to a $200, you could do the same thing yourself by keeping a food diary and writing down the foods that bothered your stomach or made you feel sluggish.

And if it seems like you can get your DNA tested for just about anything these days, you're right. And that's where you have to be careful. Make sure you read the fine print — who owns your DNA once you take the test? Who can it be shared with and who can it be sold to?

The Genopalate diet does give you the option to opt out of sharing DNA results. But again, you're trusting that your results won't be shared.