GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - It's one of the hot new health trends, Ghee which is just a trendy word for clarified butter.

Ghee lands in the good fats category just like avocados and olive oil because all the milk fat is removed. Ghee is rich in vitamins K, E, and A. Which helps your eyes, skin and immunity.

It improves your digestive health because it doesn't contain lactose. During the boiling down process, which is how you make Ghee, all the milk solids are removed, and you end up with a paste.

Nutritionists believe it helps dissolve extra body fat because it has medium chain triglycerides which break down fat in the body.

Ghee lowers cholesterol and protects against diabetes because of its rich amount of Conjugated Linoleic Acid or CLA. And because Ghee rich in those fat-soluble vitamins, it boosts your immune system.

But that doesn't mean you can eat as much as you want. One tablespoon, which is a full day serving, has 135 calories all from fat.

You can use it just like butter. It has a higher smoke point, so it won't burn as easily. You can also spread it on baked goods or toss with steamed veggies.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM