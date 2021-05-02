Know your heart

Most young women don't know the risks of heart disease

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women campaign is in it's 17th year. It's accomplished raising awareness about the risk of heart disease in women but there is still work to do. Even during this pandemic cardiovascular disease remains the number one cause of death in women.

What's even more concerning is that young women in their 20's and 30's don't know their risks.

Jeanne LaSargeBono , Executive Director for the American Heart Association in West Michigan says their research shows 80% of cardiac events can be prevented through education, exercising and eating healthy.

There are also different signs for heart attacks in women than in men.

This year's American Heart Association Go Red event is going virtual. It's free and will include inspirational stories from survivors, food demonstration, and guest speakers talking about how COVID 19 affects the heart.

The event is Thursday, February 11th and you can register at //Heart.org/GrandRapidsGoRed

