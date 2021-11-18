Health Alert: Hand Foot and Mouth Disease cases on the rise

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Local doctors say they are seeing an increase in Hand Foot and Mouth Disease. In addition to circulating earlier this year, Dr. Daniel McGee a pediatrician with Spectrum Health says it's also hitting a different population harder, "The interesting thing this year is that hand Foot Mouth is usually confined to small children, young children. But this year, we're seeing it in teenagers. And we're seeing it in adults. And nobody's really sure why. There have been outbreaks in the US that have occurred primarily in teenagers and adults in the past. But we don't know why this time, perhaps it's a different strain."