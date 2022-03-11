Study: Heart attacks could be more likely after Daylight Saving Time

Heart attack risk increases 20% the week after Daylight Saving Time, studies say.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In addition to being tired, Daylight Saving Time can also cause another more life-threatening issue: An increased risk of heart attack by 20%. A 2015 University of Michigan study found that our body's natural rhythm plays a big role in the regulation of our heart and may be the reason for the increase in heart attacks associated with the time change.

Dr. David Cameron, a cardiologist with Spectrum Health, agrees.

"One of the important aspects of that are levels of cortisol, which have a normal natural shift, typically peaking throughout the day," he said. "So it may not take much change in that in order to exert extra stress on the body that can manifest in things like heart attacks."

You'll also want to be careful driving on Monday.

Another study found traffic accidents increase by 6% because the time change can affect your focus and judgement.

