Holiday stress can lead to heart attacks

Study: Chance of heart attack increases 37% on Christmas Eve

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's been quite a year. Full of chance, pivoting and a lot of stress. That added stress could hand you a Christmas present you don't want, a heart attack. 

A new study in the British Medical Journal found that there's a 37% increase in heart attacks on Christmas Eve. 

Dr. Tomas Boyden, a Preventative Cardiologist with Spectrum Health, talks with Health Reporter Val Lego about the findings and gives us a reminder that you should never ignore signs of a heart attack, especially during the pandemic.

