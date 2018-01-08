GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Childhood obesity has become an increasing concern in the United States, nearly 19 percent of American children are considered overweight and that extra weight is physically changing their heart.

New research out of England found a high body mass index (BMI) in children damages their hearts. A higher BMI increases blood pressure.

The more pressure that's put on arteries to pump blood, the weaker the arteries get and the more likely fatty deposits, such as plaque, will stick to them. Plaque ridden arteries means the heart has to work even harder to pump blood throughout the body.

All of this leads to an enlarged heart, and the outer wall starts to thicken making the heart more rigid. Once that happens, the heart is permanently damaged -- which is something that isn't usually seen until much later in life.

As a result, a higher BMI puts kids at a higher risk for heart disease and diabetes at a even younger age. Which is why parents are encouraged to help their kids eat healthy and stay active.

It's recommended that children have reduced amounts of added sugar in their diet, eat lots of fruits and vegetables and participate in at least 60 minutes of sweat-inducing exercise every day to ensure a health heart.

This is an eye-opening study that hopefully will help parents be more aware of their child's eating habits and the impact they can have on their health.

