PAWS with a Cause to offer fun pet portraits as part of fundraiser

Paws With A Cause offers fun pet portraits for a good cause.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Puppies and portraits are all for a good cause. That's what Paws With A Cause is offering as part of their latest fundraiser. Paws trains service and facility dogs here in West Michigan where the national headquarters are located.

Unleash the Art takes place Thursday, May 12 at PAWS Headquarters in Wayland. This event features donated artwork by PAWS Clients as well as other friends of PAWS. The artwork will be auctioned off to the highest lucky bidder.

Purchase your tickets to the event here!

If you can't attend in person, there is also a virtual event. A team of staff and volunteers will turn a picture of your pet into a timeless piece of art. For a $50 donation, you can send a photo of your pet from which a portrait will be created. But there's a catch.

You may get a creation from a talented artist or from one that’s not so talented. Either way, you are guaranteed a truly unique portrait of your pet that is sure to make an impression.

Purchase your pets' portrait here!

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.