Can't you smell that? The harsh side effects of COVID-19

Losing your sense of smell determines how much of the COVID-19 virus you have in your body.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you've had COVID-19 you know there are some very real and long lasting side effects.

Dr. Andrew Jameson, an infectious disease expert with Mercy Health Saint Mary's discusses how long you lose your sense of smell for depends on how much the COVID-19 virus you have in your body.

"The virus is actually attacking the nerves that help you with your smell and so the more virus you have in you, the more impact there is and we're still trying to figure out why some people lose it for hours, some people lose it for days and some people lose it for months."

And if you're having trouble concentrating or remembering things, Dr. Jameson says "COVID brain fog" is a real side effect.

"Some of the more intense neuropsychiatric testing we can do for people can show a measurable difference between people who have had COVID, even mild to moderate COVID, and people who have not."

One thing Dr. Jameson said you can take comfort in is, that no matter what your side effect of COVID-19 are, they will eventually subside, although it could take months.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.