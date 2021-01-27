Can you still spread COVID after being vaccinated?

Dr. Liam Sullivan an infectious disease specialist with Spectrum Health explains why you can still carry the virus even after being vaccinated.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There have been a lot of questions surrounding whether or not you'll still need to wear a mask and social distance after you get your COVID-19 vaccine.

The short answer is yes.

Dr. Liam Sullivan an infectious disease specialist with Spectrum Health explained why you can still carry the virus even after being vaccinated.

Most likely you'll need to keep wearing your mask until we reach herd immunity which Sullivan said won't happen until 90% of the population is vaccinated.

The hope is that we'll be done with masking up and social distancing by September Sullivan said. But that will depend on how fast the supply of vaccine catches up with demand.

