Mercy Health Muskegon sets up heated tent outside ER

The Hospital is using a heated tent outside Emergency Department to deal with patient overflow.

GRAND BLANC, Mich. — The high COVID-19 numbers are putting a strain on our local hospitals. Many have been at or over capacity for weeks forcing them to come up with ways to accommodate all of their patients.

Mercy Health Muskegon has set up an outdoor, climate-controlled tent next to their Emergency Department to assist with patient flow operations.

Dr. Justin Grill, Chief Medical Officer Mercy Health Muskegon, says the need came after all of their indoor alternative patient care areas like conference rooms were full.

"So when patients come into check-in, they will be placed into the tent, the tent is heated. We do have staff that are within the tent, so they would check in there," Dr. Grill said.

"We are asking right now for no visitors to our emergency department for obvious reasons when utilizing this tent. Once they're ready to be seen by one of our physicians or a PPS, we'll bring them back into the emergency department."

Dr. Grill says you can help with the overflow problem by knowing when to call your primary care physician, when to visit the Urgent Care and when to come to the Emergency Department.

Mercy Health Muskegon is one of a few hospitals in Michigan that is utilizing federal medical workers.

Currently, staff at Mercy Health Muskegon are treating around 50 COVID-19 patients occupying nearly two floors of the hospital.

