Recovering at home

Metro Health University of Michigan Health launches at home device that allows COVID-19 patients to recover from home.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When it comes to caring for COVID-19 patients Metro Health University of Michigan Health is making efforts to allow more of them to recover at home.

They've launched a 24/7 monitoring system that keeps track of their temperature, oxygen levels and overall wellness while they rest in the comfort of their own home. The monitoring device does not need Wi-Fi.

Dr. Lance Owens with Metro Health says it comes with everything the patient needs.

“We’re reducing the exposure and burden of our clinical staff,” said Dr. Lance Owens, Chief Medical Information Officer, Metro Health – University of Michigan Health. “More importantly, we’re caring for our patients where they want to be, at home with their loved ones.”

The home monitoring is for select COVID-19 patients, if there is a concern or decline in a patients status the hospital is alerted and a video visit is immediately scheduled.

Dr. Owens says Metro Health has been able to reduce the number of hospital stays by nearly 300 since they started using the home monitoring device in November.

