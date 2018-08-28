GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A new school year means new experiences and new choices for kids. Some of those choices include whether to give in to peer pressure when it comes to drugs and alcohol.

Vicki Kavanaugh with TalkSooner says the organization is committed to helping parents talk sooner with their teens and even their middle schoolers about drugs and alcohol, "Promoting different ways to have those conversations. Different things to do to build strength as a family. And then giving parents facts and resources so they can go with the facts and not the myths and then if there are any needs helping them out in that way too."

A study out of Michigan State University found that choosing to wait to until the age of 21 can reduce the risk of addiction by 90-percent.

13 ON YOUR SIDE health reporter Valerie Lego talks with a group West Michigan teens about the pressures they feel when it comes to drugs and alcohol and why some of them think their parents should be having the discussions sooner, and at an even younger age.

